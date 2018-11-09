JUST IN: Fugitive Smart express driver surrenders

Manicaland Bureau

THE Smart Express bus driver who fled the scene after the Rusape accident that claimed 46 lives on Wednesday evening has handed himself over to Rusape traffic police, The Herald has learnt.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa yesterday confirmed the development saying the driver, Cosmas Marembo had handed himself to the police at around 2pm in the afternoon.

“For now we cannot talk of the charges that he is facing because investigations are still in progress,” said Insp Kakohwa.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day yesterday, Smart Express Bus Company owner, Mrs Arima Mkwamba conceded that her company had of late witnessed several accidents largely blamed on the recklessness of her drivers.

“We are very disappointed by the wanton loss of lives being caused by the accidents. Our drivers are reckless and we have on many occasions warned them against such driving,” she said.