JUST IN: FIRST LADY MEETS THE DOMA PEOPLE

This picture collage by John Manzongo shows the First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa during her visit to Kanyemba where she interacted with the reclusive Doma people. She sampled the cuisine prepared for her by different Doma women as a welcome gesture, much to her hosts’delight.

The First Lady donated foodstuff, blankets, held separate interactive sessions with women and man about the challenges they are facing. She counselled them against domestic violence as well as HIV and Aids.

Amai Mnangagwa took with her American doctors and nurses to treat the Doma people with different ailments.