Breaking News
JUST IN : Fire guts Kariba Hospital

JUST IN : Fire guts Kariba Hospital

Fire has destroyed a section of Kariba Hospital with firefighters now trying to contain the fire.

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN : Fire guts Kariba Hospital

07 Mar, 2019 - 08:03 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN : Fire guts Kariba Hospital The fire started around 5am this morning.

The Herald

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau 
Fire has destroyed a section of Kariba Hospital with firefighters now trying to contain the fire.

The fire reportedly started from the Pharmacy section early this morning and the cause is yet to be ascertained.

It has spread to the X-ray section and fire fighters from Kariba Municipality and the Central Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) are trying to put out the fire and restrain it from spreading to other sections of the hospital.

The fire started around 5am this morning.

More to follow…..

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting