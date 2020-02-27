JUST IN: Finance Minister must explain 2,5% tax, Chinotimba

Herald Reporter

Buhera South legislator, Cde Joseph Chinotimba (Zanu PF) has today requested that Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube come to Parliament to explain why Treasury wanted to levy a 2,5 percent tax only to civil servants.

Cde Chinotimba said in his view as a former trade union leader, it was not prudent to deduct 2,5 percent tax only from civil servants saying if it was not properly explained it might cause restlessness among citizens.

He said this in the National Assembly where he rose on a point of Privilege to raise concern on the manner in which the 2,5 percent wanted to be implemented.

More to follow…