Zanu PF indaba to observe Covid-19 rules

JUST IN: Ex-Minister gets four-year jail term

22 Sep, 2020 - 17:09 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Ex-Minister gets four-year jail term Jason Machaya

The Herald

Midlands Bureau
Former Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister, Jason Machaya, has been jailed for four years after being convicted of abuse of office.

He was sentenced together with former Midlands Provincial physical planner, Chisayinyerwa Chibururu.

The two will serve an effective two-and-half years each after 18 months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Siting at the Gweru Magistrate Courts today, Gwanda Provincial magistrate Ms Charity Maphosa, sentenced the two.

They had been convicted on Monday at the close of full trial.

The abuse of office charges emanated from the sale of residential and commercial stands on State land in Gokwe.

