JUST IN: ED meets Russian billionaire

07 Jun, 2019 - 17:06 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: ED meets Russian billionaire President Mnangagwa and Evgeny Lebedev. Picture by Believe Nyakudjara

The Herald

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter
RUSSIAN billionaire and owner of The London Evening Standard Evgeny Lebedev has commended the economic reforms being implemented by the New Dispensation to lure potential investors to take advantage of the abundant resources and the peaceful environment that exists in the country.

Speaking soon after meeting President Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare today, Mr Lebedev said there are vast economic opportunities in the country’s economy that are yet to be tapped.

“There are some positive reforms taking place in the country and these send a positive message to the rest of the world to come and invest in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe has vast opportunities especially in the tourism sector hence there is need to market Zimbabwe extensively as a safe tourism destination,” he said.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting