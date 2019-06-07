JUST IN: ED meets Russian billionaire

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

RUSSIAN billionaire and owner of The London Evening Standard Evgeny Lebedev has commended the economic reforms being implemented by the New Dispensation to lure potential investors to take advantage of the abundant resources and the peaceful environment that exists in the country.

Speaking soon after meeting President Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare today, Mr Lebedev said there are vast economic opportunities in the country’s economy that are yet to be tapped.

“There are some positive reforms taking place in the country and these send a positive message to the rest of the world to come and invest in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe has vast opportunities especially in the tourism sector hence there is need to market Zimbabwe extensively as a safe tourism destination,” he said.

