JUST IN: ED commissions 149 cadet officers

Kudakwashe Mugari Deputy News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has urged the nation to remain united and support Government policies, in this transitional period, to find

lasting solutions to current challenges that will put the country back on the rails of development and attain vision 2030.

Speaking during the commissioning parade of 149 officer cadets at the 35rd commissioners’ cadet ceremony at the Zimbabwe Military Academy (ZMA) in Gweru today, President Mnangagwa urged the nation to embrace the new dispensation to ensure sustainable economic growth that will develop the country.

“My Government is presently in a phase of transition which is geared to put our country back on the rails of development. In our politics, economy and society in general, our country has, been stuck in the old way of doing things.

“This has held us back as a nation for too long and we must embrace the new, to ensure sustainable economic growth that will develop our country and speedily improve the standard of living of all people,” His Excellency said.

President Mnangagwa said the road to recovery will be bumpy but with resilience and unity, together will enjoy the fruits as a country.

More to follow…