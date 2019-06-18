JUST IN: ED arrives in Maputo

Darlington Musarurwa in MAPUTO, Mozambique

President Mnangagwa arrived here today for the 12th edition of the US-Africa Business Summit, which ends on Friday.

He was met at Maputo International Airport by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the US Ammon Mutembwa and Zimbabwe’s envoy to Mozambique Major-General Nicholas Dube, representatives from the host government and senior embassy officials.

The four-day event gives Harare, which is currently deepening its economic diplomatic offensive, the opportunity to engage with US and African private sector executives, international investors and multilateral stakeholders. More than 10 Heads of State and Government from across the continent will grace the indaba, which is being co-hosted by Mozambique and the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA).

CCA is an influential Washington-based business association that promotes business and investment between the US and Africa.

President Mnangagwa was accompanied by Ministers Dr Sibusiso Moyo (Foreign Affairs and International Trade), July Moyo (Local Government, Public Works and National Housing), Professor Mthuli Ncube (Finance and Economic Development), Joel Matiza (Transport and Infrastructure Development) and Mangaliso Ndlovu (Industry and Commerce).

More than 1000 high-level business executives are expected to attend. Senior US administration officials will also be attendance. Secretary (Presidential Communications) Mr George Charamba, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development, Mangaliso Ndlovu among other Government officials.

More to follow…