JUST IN: ED arrives in Maputo

18 Jun, 2019 - 17:06 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: ED arrives in Maputo President Mnangagwa arrives at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. Picture by Memory Mangombe

The Herald

Darlington Musarurwa in MAPUTO, Mozambique

President Mnangagwa arrived here today for the 12th edition of the US-Africa Business Summit, which ends on Friday.

He was met at Maputo International Airport by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the US Ammon Mutembwa and Zimbabwe’s envoy to Mozambique Major-General Nicholas Dube, representatives from the host government and senior embassy officials.

The four-day event gives Harare, which is currently deepening its economic diplomatic offensive, the opportunity to engage with US and African private sector executives, international investors and multilateral stakeholders.  More than 10 Heads of State and Government from across the continent will grace the indaba, which is being co-hosted by Mozambique and the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA).

CCA is an influential Washington-based business association that promotes business and investment between the US and Africa.
President Mnangagwa was accompanied by Ministers Dr Sibusiso Moyo (Foreign Affairs and International Trade), July Moyo (Local Government, Public Works and National Housing), Professor Mthuli Ncube (Finance and Economic Development), Joel Matiza (Transport and Infrastructure Development) and Mangaliso Ndlovu (Industry and Commerce).

More than 1000 high-level business executives are expected to attend. Senior US administration officials will also be attendance.  Secretary (Presidential Communications) Mr George Charamba, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development, Mangaliso Ndlovu among other Government officials.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting