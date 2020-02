President Mnangagwa walks with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport shortly before his departure for Ethiopia this afternoon. Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda

Lawson Mabhena in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

President Mnangagwa has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the 33rd Ordinary Summit of the African Union.

The summit commenced on January 21.

He was received at Bole International Airport by Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Ethiopia Ambassador Albert Chimbindi and embassy officials. A guard of honour was mounted by the Ethiopian army.

More to follow…