JUST IN: Dzvukamanja joins Pirates

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Terrence Dzvukamanja has moved to a new club after signing a three-year deal with South Africa football giants Orlando Pirates.

The 26-year-old was unveiled on Wednesday afternoon along with midfielder Collins Makgaka, who joined the club from Baroka.

Dzvukamanja was part of the Bidvest Wits family for the past two seasons but decided to leave after the club was sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila ahead of next season.

“Following the announcement of the signing of Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto Kavendji on Monday, the club is pleased to announce two more additions ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season.

“Terrence Dzvukamanja and Collins Makgaka have joined the club. Dzvukamanja has put pen to paper having agreed to a three-year deal with the Buccaneers,” announced Pirates on their website.