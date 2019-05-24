JUST IN: Dry weekend for Harare residents

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

Harare City Council (HCC) has advised residents that there will be a complete water shutdown from Friday until Sunday evening due to maintenance work being done at the Morton Jaffray treatment plant.

HCC corporate communications manager Mr Michael Chideme said “the machines required regular services for effective use.

“Harare residents and business enterprises are by this notice advised of a complete shutdown of the Morton Jaffray Water Treatment Plant on Friday 24 May, 2019 (1800hrs) to Sunday 26 May 2019 (1800hrs).

“The shutdown is to allow programmed maintenance at Morton Jaffray and Warren Control Stations. Our machinery periodically requires servicing as all other pieces of machinery, “he said.

More to follow…