JUST IN: Dr Nkomo, a rare breed of sons of the soil

Herald Reporter

The late national hero and former Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo has been described as belonging to the rare breed of dedicated sons of the soil who sacrificed everything for the liberation of Zimbabwe from the yoke of colonial bondage, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, has said.

Dr Sibanda said this in a statement as he joined the nation in remembering Dr Mqabuko Nkomo, who died on July 1, 1999.

“The Chief Secretary Dr Misheck Sibanda, Deputy Chief Secretaries, senior management and staff in the Office of the President and Cabinet join His Excellency the President, Cde E.D Mnangagwa and the nation in commemorating the 21st anniversary of the passing on of the national hero and former Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo.

“Father Zimbabwe, as Dr Nkomo came to be popularly known by his comrades in arms and among the general populace, epitomised the rare breed of dedicated sons of the soil who sacrificed all for the liberation of their motherland from the yoke of colonial bondage. His exploits during the days of the African National Congress, the National Democratic Party, the Zimbabwe African People’s Union and ultimately, the United Zanu-PF Party are well documented and shall forever be imprinted in the history of the political emancipation and economic empowerment of the people of this nation, the sub-region and the African Continent,” he said.

Dr Sibanda said that Zimbabweans, as they head towards the 40th Anniversary of the Heroes Day, would continue to cherish the values that Dr Nkomo stood for, among them unity, freedom, peace, patriotism, Ubuntu/Unhu, non-racialism, selfless dedication to the national duty and land reform.

“We, therefore, wish to reassure His Excellency the President that as the Office directs and co-ordinates the process of Government policy formulation, monitoring, and implementation, we shall discharge our roles and duties with utmost dedication and commitment towards the attainment of the objectives of Vision 2030 to contribute towards the development of a prosperous, knowledge and technology-driven upper middle income society,” he said.