JUST IN: Domestic worker axes employers

A 27-year-old domestic worker has been arrested in Rusape on allegations of axing his employers to death under unclear circumstances.

Elias Makondo stands accused of striking a couple that employed him before fleeing Rusape.

He was arrested last week in Zimunya area, Mutare. Makondo is still assisting police with investigations. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the horrific murder. He however, advised families to conduct proper background checks before hiring domestic workers.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police urges members of the public to conduct comprehensive vetting and background checks on prospective domestic employees before hiring them.

“The call follows the recent death of a Rusape couple that was attacked and killed by an employee. The accused person used an axe to commit the offence and fled from the scene,” he said.

