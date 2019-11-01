JUST IN: Doctors snub disciplinary hearings

Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Health Reporter

None of the 81 doctors turned up for disciplinary hearings that where scheduled to start at respective Central hospitals in Harare and Bulawayo today.

HSB board chairperson Dr Paulinus Sikosana who confirmed the development said hearings, however, proceeded in absentia.

“The outcomes of the hearings are confidential hence we wil communicate to individuals,” said Dr Sikosana.

However, further investigations by The Herald on the outcomes indicate that all those who were supposed to go for the hearings today were fired. The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association President De Tawanda Zvakada said some hearings were scheduled for the 7th of November while others did not even receive the disciplinary hearing notices.