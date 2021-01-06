JUST IN: DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama jailed six months

06 Jan, 2021 - 10:01 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama jailed six months DJ Fantan

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter
Mbare’s New Year Eve music gig organisers- Dhama, DJ Fantan and DJ Levels have been jailed for six effective months for violating the Covid-19 regulations.

Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro had initially jailed the trio for 12 months before setting aside six months of the sentence.

The six months were set aside for three years on condition that they will not commit a similar offence within that period.

They will serve six months in jail.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting