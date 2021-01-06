JUST IN: DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama jailed six months

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Mbare’s New Year Eve music gig organisers- Dhama, DJ Fantan and DJ Levels have been jailed for six effective months for violating the Covid-19 regulations.

Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro had initially jailed the trio for 12 months before setting aside six months of the sentence.

The six months were set aside for three years on condition that they will not commit a similar offence within that period.

They will serve six months in jail.