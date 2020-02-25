JUST IN: CUT student shines at IMEX Future Leaders Forum

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

A Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) student has beaten 55 others from universities in Africa at the IMEX Future Leaders Forum Africa Challenge in South Africa after making an innovative presentation on the Victoria Falls as the best MICE destination in the world.

CUT will now represent Africa in Germany at the World finals in May after Brian Mushakwe who was part of a four-member CUT team emerged the overall winner.

Running under the theme: “Events for Good”, the challenge gauged innovative thinking that would foster tourism growth among students across the world starting from their respective continents. It is being spearheaded by IMEX, an international organisation, which promotes Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing and Exhibitions commonly known as MICE Tourism.

The winning presentation featured Victoria Fa lls as being the best destination in the world to host MICE Tourism.

Details to follow…