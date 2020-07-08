JUST IN: CUMA Academy director dies

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

NEWLY promoted ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League side CUMA Academy director Herbert Manyowa has died.

The Kadoma based businessman and philanthropist is alleged to have committed suicide at his home on Tuesday evening in what is yet to be known issue.

Manyowa co-owned CUMA Academy together with former national team player Cuthrbert Malajila and were promoted to the country’s second tier league after they were runners up in the Mashonaland West Division Two League.