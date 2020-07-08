JUST IN: CUMA Academy director dies

Breaking News
The Herald

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter
NEWLY promoted ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League side CUMA Academy director Herbert Manyowa has died.

The Kadoma based businessman and philanthropist is alleged to have committed suicide at his home on Tuesday evening in what is yet to be known issue.

Manyowa co-owned CUMA Academy together with former national team player Cuthrbert Malajila and were promoted to the country’s second tier league after they were runners up in the Mashonaland West Division Two League.

