JUST IN: Credible elections guaranteed, President

The Herald
From Kennedy Mavhumashava in JOHANNESBURG, South Africa
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said all measures have been put in place to ensure that the harmonised elections to be held on Monday are free, fair and credible.
Speaking today at the 10th BRICS Summit underway at the Sandton Convention Centre here, President Mnangagwa said although campaigning had reached a climax, he decided to attend the summit because his Government attaches a lot of importance on BRICS.
Strategic deliberations, he said, are made at BRICS summits.
