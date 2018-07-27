JUST IN: Credible elections guaranteed, President

JUST IN: Credible elections guaranteed, President President Mnangagwa held a closed door meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS summit underway in Johannesburg South Africa this morning

From Kennedy Mavhumashava in JOHANNESBURG, South Africa
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said all measures have been put in place to ensure that the harmonised elections to be held on Monday are free, fair and credible.

President Mnangagwa and his South African host President Cyril Ramaphosa held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 10th BRICS Summit taking place at the Sandton International Convention Centre, Johannesburg Photo: DIRCO News Service/Katlholo Maifadi

Speaking today at the 10th BRICS Summit underway at the Sandton Convention Centre here, President Mnangagwa said although campaigning had reached a climax, he decided to attend the summit because his Government attaches a lot of importance on BRICS.

Strategic deliberations, he said, are made at BRICS summits.

More to follow…

