17 Jun, 2019 - 15:06 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: COSAFA president Chiyangwa in Egypt From Left: COSAFA president Phillip Chiyangwa, CAF president Ahmad Ahmad and Fortune Bgwoni

The Herald

Robson Sharuko in CAIRO, Egypt
COSAFA president, Philip Chiyangwa, arrived here in the early hours of today for various meetings with the continental game’s leadership ahead of the start of the 2019 AFCON finals on Friday.

A photo, showing Chiyangwa in the company of CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad, here in a Cairo hotel, was released today, confirming that the duo had met to discuss a number of issues related to the game.

Fortune Bgwoni, who was part of the Zimbabwe delegation in Addis Ababa when Ahmad shocked Cameroon strongman Issa Hayatou to win the CAF presidency, was also captured in the photo.

It could not be quickly established what Chiyangwa could specifically have discussed with Ahmad and reports today said the Harare business mogul was expected to fly back home tomorrow.

Chiyangwa is part of the CAF Nations Cup committee and could also have been reciprocating a visit by Ahmad to the COSAFA Cup held in Durban last month.

