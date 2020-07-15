Breaking News
Reopening of schools deferred

The reopening of schools for examination classes scheduled for July 28 has been deferred in light of the rising ...

JUST IN: Cop in court for undermining President

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter
A POLICE officer stationed at Harare Central Police Station in the administration department appeared in court facing accusations of undermining the Authority of the President through a WhatsApp message he allegedly posted in a group comprising his workmates.

Milton Murairwa (31) appeared at the Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mungosi charged with undermining the authority of the President or alternatively causing disaffection among police or defence forces.

Murairwa was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Barbra Mateko who remanded him to July 30 on $3 000 bail.

The State led by Mr Lancelot Mutsokota said that Murairwa is a member of a WhatsApp group named Mbare Family.

Allegations against him are that on July 7 this year, at around 6pm, he posted a message for a WhatsApp group of police officers stationed at ZRP Mbare.

According to the State, Murairwa posted that: “ED neteam yake must go, ndini Murairwa ndadaro, udzai vanhu vePI kana asingade kuenda ndoda kumuona (ED and his government must resign, tell that to the PI. If he does not want to go, I will see him in person).”

By posting the above message, Murairwa is alleged to have publicly and unlawfully intended to engender the feelings of hostility among the 46 members, who are also police officers, on the Mbare Family WhatsApp group against the President in person or in respect of his office.

