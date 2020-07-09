Breaking News
09 Jul, 2020 - 16:07 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Constitutional Amendment Bill tabled

The Herald

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter
The Constitutional Amendment Bill which seek to empower the President to appoint his Vice Presidents and extend women’s quota by another two Parliamentary terms has been tabled in the National Assembly this afternoon for the first time.

The tabling of the Bill, which also seeks to create a youth quota of ten seats in the National Assembly followed the lapse of a 90-day period by which such a Bill can be brought before Parliament. Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi tabled the Bill and indicated he will be making additional amendments, some of which he said were “consequential” to initial amendments that were done. Minister Ziyambi said he will be making an additional amendments aimed at removing a clause which stipulates that a sitting President will be replaced by the First Vice President in the event of death, incapacitation or removal from office.

He said the new clause will indicate that the VP who was last nominated to be Acting President will assume the office of the President pending nomination of a new President by a party that would have won that post.

