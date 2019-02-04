JUST IN: City of Harare targets cartels

Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter

Harare City Council is targeting to break cartels within and outside council who have been pocketing millions of dollars from council properties depriving the city of the much needed revenue.

Some politicians have been conniving with some council officials to deprive the city of revenue from the city in markets such as Mupedzanhamo, Mbare Musika and other markets in Highfield and other residential areas.

The city recently regained control of Carter and Paget houses in Mbare 10 years after it lost them to an infamous violent outfit called Chipangano.

The city lost over $3,6 million in revenue during the years when the buildings were under the control of Chipangano, whose leaders pocketed all the money paid by tenants.

The buildings were reclaimed during a council and Government operation to bring order and sanity to the city, which also saw the demolition of illegal structures that were congesting the city’s oldest suburb.

Town clerk Eng Hosiah Chisango said the city was continuing with its programme to bring in sanity across the city.

More to follow…