Breaking News
BREAKING: Four die in kombi accident

BREAKING: Four die in kombi accident

FOUR people died on the spot while 13 others were seriously injured and rushed to Kwekwe District Hospital when a ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: City of Harare targets cartels

04 Feb, 2019 - 14:02 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: City of Harare targets cartels Eng Chisango

The Herald

Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter
Harare City Council is targeting to break cartels within and outside council who have been pocketing millions of dollars from council properties depriving the city of the much needed revenue.
Some politicians have been conniving with some council officials to deprive the city of  revenue from the city in markets such as Mupedzanhamo, Mbare Musika and other markets in Highfield and other residential areas.
The city recently regained control of Carter and Paget houses in Mbare 10 years after it lost them to an infamous violent outfit called Chipangano.
The city lost over $3,6 million in revenue during the years when the buildings were under the control of Chipangano, whose leaders pocketed all the money paid by tenants.
The buildings were reclaimed during a council and Government operation to bring order and sanity to the city, which also saw the demolition of illegal structures that were congesting the city’s oldest suburb.
Town clerk Eng Hosiah Chisango said the city was continuing with its programme to bring in sanity across the city.
More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting