Breaking News
WHO warns against lockdown easing

WHO warns against lockdown easing

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned of accelerated transmission of Covid-19, as countries ease lockdown ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: City of Harare in parking fees climbdown

02 Jul, 2020 - 11:07 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: City of Harare in parking fees climbdown

The Herald

Herald Reporter
City of Harare has backtracked on its new parking tariff that would have seen motorists paying US$1 per hour for on-street parking.

In a terse statement, the city said;

“Council as the sole shareholder in City Parking has engaged the business unit following widespread complaints over its new parking tariff. The shareholder has shelved the utility’s move to charge US$1 or its equivalent until proper consultations are done…In the meantime, parking revert to the old rate.”

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting