JUST IN: City of Harare in parking fees climbdown

Herald Reporter

City of Harare has backtracked on its new parking tariff that would have seen motorists paying US$1 per hour for on-street parking.

In a terse statement, the city said;

“Council as the sole shareholder in City Parking has engaged the business unit following widespread complaints over its new parking tariff. The shareholder has shelved the utility’s move to charge US$1 or its equivalent until proper consultations are done…In the meantime, parking revert to the old rate.”