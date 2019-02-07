JUST IN: Churches call for dialogue

The Herald

Herald Reporters
President Mnangagwa says he is ready to hear people’s views as churches rallied political leaders to find a common ground to end the country’s decades-long political, economic and social clutter. The church called for the language of love, peace and unity to prevail over the language of conflict at the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast Meeting held in Harare today.

The President said he is always ready for dialogue, in a speech read on his behalf, by the Zanu-PF chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Zanu-PF and MDC-Alliance were among the stakeholders drawn from various churches and organisations.

Other organisations which were also represented include the Ecumenical Church Leaders Forum,  Women Organisations, Business Persons, Civil Society Organisations and, Young People, National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, International Community and the Traditional Leaders.

