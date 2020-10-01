Breaking News
‘Sanctions hamper access to capital’

‘Sanctions hamper access to capital’

Zimbabwe’s efforts to implement sustainable development and its capacity to revive the economy from the impact of ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Charumbira granted bail

01 Oct, 2020 - 15:10 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Charumbira granted bail Commissioner Chrispen Charumbira

The Herald

Herald Reporter

Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director Commissioner Chrispen Charumbira has been granted $10 000 bail pending trial on charges of criminal abuse of office, by the High Court.

Charumbira 49, who is facing three counts of attempting to defeat the course of justice was on Saturday remanded in custody to October 8 when he appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa on Saturday.

His lawyer Advocate Sylvester Hashiti instructed by Mr Tabison Bvekwa, opted to apply for bail at the High Court after the State indicated its intention to oppose his application.

Justice Pisirayi Kwenda allowed Charumbira’s application for bail saying the State had failed to establish compelling reasons to deny the top cop bail.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting