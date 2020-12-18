JUST IN: Chisanga to lead Rotary’s Zone 22

Herald Reporter

The Rotary International has appointed Patrick Daniel Chisanga as director for Zone 22.

Rotary Zone 22 covers Africa and the Islands with 16 districts and Zone 21.

As Rotary International director from Zone 22, Chisanga will also be representing Zone 21, which covers the Middle East and Eastern European countries, with a combined 20 districts.

In a statement yesterday, Rotary district general (Malawi, Mozambique – North, Zambia and Zimbabwe) Lucie Nachilima Uriel Kasanga, said D9210 was delighted to have a Rotary International director who will be representing the “membership of the above mentioned two Zones on the Rotary International (RI) board of directors”.

Chisanga’s nomination was confirmed by Rotary International president Holger Knaack on December 1, and was announced at the just ended Zone 22 Rotary Institute held in Kampala, Uganda.

The meeting ran from December 1 to 5.

“Allow me to introduce to you Rotary International director 2023-25 Patrick Daniel Chisanga, fondly known by all Rotarians around the world simply as “Patrick’,” said Kasanga in a statement yesterday.

Chisanga has a rich leadership history in Rotary at club, national, district and international levels.

He was president of Rotary Club of Nkwazi, in Lusaka, Zambia in the Rotary year of 1987 to 1988 and also served as district governor of Rotary International District 9210 in the Rotary Year of 1998-1999

He has served on several committees of the RI board.

In the Rotary Years 2003 to 2005, he served as chairman of the Governing Council of Southern and Eastern Africa and has twice served as RI Training Leader in the Rotary Year 2006 – 2007 and later as International Assembly Leaders’ Trainer, in 2008.

Chisanga has served as RI president’s personal representative to various district conferences in Nigeria, South Africa, Germany, Netherlands, United States of America, United Kingdom, Australia and Egypt.

He served as chairman of the RI Zone 20A Institute held in Livingstone, Zambia in 2012.

He also served as chairman of Reach Out To Africa, ROTA from 2014 to 2016 and in 2011, he was awarded the RI service above Service Award.

Chisanga and his wife Petronella are hugely generous as evidenced by their being major donors.

He is a Zambian and has served in top management positions in various public and private organisations in Zambia. He is a family man, blessed with three children and five grandchildren.