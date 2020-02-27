JUST IN: China applauds ED, Zimbabwe

27 Feb, 2020 - 15:02 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: China applauds ED, Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 2018 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Focac)

The Herald

Talent Gore Herald Correspondent
China has applauded President Mnangagwa and the people of Zimbabwe for standing with the Asian country during its fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) which has since claimed more than 2 500 lives in China.

This comes after President Mnangagwa sent a solidarity letter to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people following the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 virus and committed to assist, in a modest way, in fighting the epidemic.

He said he was confident that China would emerge victorious given its capabilities in dealing with such humanitarian situations. In a statement today, the Chinese Embassy complimented the Office of the President and Cabinet.

“We have the honour to inform the latter that there has been an enthusiastic response from the Chinese people to the message of support delivered by H.E President Emmerson Mnangwagwa for China’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19,” read the statement.

The Embassy said the message was given prominent coverage by China’s leading news agencies including Xinhua, People’s Daily and CCTV.

“In particular, the video was broadcast in China’s prime-time news programme watched daily by hundreds of millions of people across the country,” the Embassy said.

More to follow…

