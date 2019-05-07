JUST IN: Chief Justice Malaba tours Chinhoyi Magistrates Court

07 May, 2019 - 14:05 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Chief Justice Malaba tours Chinhoyi Magistrates Court Chinhoyi Magistrates Court building under construction

The Herald

Sydney Kawadza Mashonaland West Bureau Chief
Chief Justice Luke Malaba has hailed progress on the construction of the Chinhoyi magistrates Court saying the building has the potential to accommodate Zimbabwe’s upper courts when completed.

Construction of the Chinhoyi Magistrates Court, which started almost two decades ago, has, over the years, stalled due to a number of challenges including financial constraints.

According to the contractors engaged by the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, the single-storey court building with eight courtrooms, 53 offices, two libraries and 16 cells, will be complete by the end of the year.

Chief Justice Malaba was accompanied by Judiciary Services Commission secretary Mr Walter Chikwanha, Provincial Magistrate Mr Tayengwa Chibanda and several senior Government officials.

More details to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting