JUST IN: Chief inspector remanded in custody 

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Chief Inspector Busani Ncube, who was arrested on allegations of illegally escorting 41kg gold ore from Jumbo Mine in Mazowe to Harare will know his fate today when the court makes a ruling on his bail application.

Through his lawyer Miss Portia Makurumure, Ncube argued that he was not a flight risk and was only a passenger in the car where the gold ore was found.

Prosecutor Mrs Idah Maromo opposed bail saying he was likely to abscond trial if freed on bail.

Plan Lanjisi and Trust Chiparatongo, who were in the same car with Ncube, admitted to their charges and will be sentenced today.

On Saturday, Ncube, Lanjisi and Chiparatongo were travelling in a Honda Fit from Jumbo Mine but attempted to evade the tollgate along the way, which raised the suspicion of soldiers guarding it.

Ncube, Lanjisi and Chiparatongo failed to explain why they wanted to evade the tollgate resulting in the soldiers asking to search the car. Ncube allegedly identified himself and told the soldiers not to search the car, as it was taking him home.

The court heard that the soldiers insisted on searching the car and found the gold ore. They recovered a pistol and seven rounds of ammunition from Ncube.