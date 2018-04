Nelson Chamisa (left) standing next to Dr Thokozani Khupe at Morgan Tsvangirai's funeral.

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

The MDC-T led by Nelson Chamisa has approached the Supreme Court challenging a recent High Court decision allowing his rival and former party deputy president Dr Thokozani Khupe to use the party name and symbols.

The Chamisa faction has hired Adv Thabani Mpofu to argue the appeal.

