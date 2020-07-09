JUST IN: CAF holds stadium safety and security indaba

Sports Reporter

CAF have convened a series of meetings in the past week to enhance safety and security at the stadia in the quest for a safe return to football which has been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

The continental football mother body brought together member associations and the game’s major stakeholders from FIFA and World Health Organisation in a video conference that was also attended by Zimbabwe’s National Safety and Security Officer, Emmanuel Mutunami.

“In light of COVID-19 pandemic, CAF in partnership with major stakeholders such as FIFA, World Health Organization (WHO) and Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) organised a unique one-day meeting to brainstorm on the impact of the crisis on African football,” CAF said in a statement.

“A brainchild of the CAF Safety and Security Department headed by Dr Christian Emeruwa, the virtual meeting, held on Thursday, is the first of its kind by a confederation, and highlighted on the integration of health and security as a fundamental organisational responsibility as far as the resumption of football activities on the continent is concerned.”

Zimbabwe are also looking for ways to a safe return of football and have tasked a Premier Soccer League Medical Committee headed by former national team doctor, Edward Chagonda.

The committee is set to present recommendations to ZIFA on the possibilities of September kickoff. The league failed to start as scheduled in March because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.