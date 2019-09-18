JUST-IN: Business ‘unusual’ for Harare vendors, pirate taxis

JUST-IN: Business ‘unusual’ for Harare vendors, pirate taxis Defiant vendors only resurfaced after 4:30 pm along Robert Mugabe road, Jason Moyo Avenue and Simon Muzenda (formerly Fourth) street after Wednesday's clean up.

The Herald

Charmaine Brown – Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police on Wednesday descended on illegal vendors, pirate taxis and money changers as it intensified efforts to bring sanity in the Harare Central Business District (CBD).

A survey conducted by The Herald showed that police were deployed in the Harare CBD in the city’s move to achieve world class status by 2025.

The law enforcement agents managed to clear the streets in the morning, although defiant vendors resurfaced after 4:30 pm along Robert Mugabe road, Jason Moyo Avenue and Simon Muzenda (formerly Fourth) street.

More to follow

