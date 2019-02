In this file picture, President Mnangagwa speaks to his Botswana counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi at Munhumutapa Offices in Harare.-(Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The preparatory meetings for the inaugural Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission are expected to finalise the operationalisation of approximately $600 million in facilities for the country’s private sector and diamond industry.

This was said by Foreign Affairs and International Trade permanent secretary Ambassador James Manzou while opening the two-day meeting that began today.

More to follow…