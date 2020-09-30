Breaking News
JUST IN: Belarus Mechanisation Facility – President Mnangagwa to commission equipment worth US$58 million

30 Sep, 2020 - 10:09 0 Views
JUST IN: Belarus Mechanisation Facility – President Mnangagwa to commission equipment worth US$58 million President Mnangagwa arrives for the commissioning of the mechanisation equipment under the Belarus mechanization facility at at the Agriculture Engineering Institute in Hatcliffe, Harare. Wednesday morning.- (Picture by Edward Zvemisha)

The Herald

Elita Chikwati- Senior Agricultural Reporter
President Mnangagwa will this morning commission the Belarus Mechanisation Facility worth over US$50 million at the Agriculture Engineering Institute in Hatcliffe, Harare.

President Mnangagwa arrives for the commissioning of the farm mechanisation equipment.- (Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)

The function is attended by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Ministers and the Belarus delegation led by the Minister of Industry for the Republic of Belarus.

President Mnangagwa to commission the Belarus Merchanisation Facility at the institute of Agricultural Engineering in Hatcliffe.- (Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)

The private sector and the representatives from the financial sector are also present.

President Mnangagwa to commission the Belarus Merchanisation Facility at the institute of Agricultural Engineering in Hatcliffe.- (Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)

The facility being commissioned is part of the deals struck by President Mnangagwa, during his tenure as Vice President in 2015 and as President in January 2019.

The equipment, which is the first tranch include 163 tractors, 19 combine harvesters and low bed trucks.

Zimbabwe and Belarus also agreed on another deal last night that will see Zimbabwe getting another tranch of 3000 tractors

As a result of the tight cooperation between Belarus and Zimbabwe in 2018, both governments agreed upon the supply to Zimbabwe machinery and equipment made in Belarus for agriculture and timber industry.

