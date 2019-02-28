JUST IN: Battlefields mine disaster death toll rises to 26

Blessings Chidakwa in Kadoma

Two of the four bodies that were trapped at Cricket Mine were retrieved this morning after 16 days of de-watering.

This brings the death toll to 26 after 24 bodies were retrieved and positively identified last week at Silvermoon mine. Eight others cheated death as they were rescued after spending four days in neck deep water without eating and drinking anything.

Mr Joseph Zvitiki whose son Cosmick is among the retrieved said burial would be held tomorrow.

