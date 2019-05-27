JUST IN: Avondale CCTV footage thief caught

The Herald

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter
A 49-year-old unrepentant thief whose video footage went viral on social media whilst smashing a window of a parked vehicle in Avondale and stole a bag, appeared in court today.

Michael Robinson (49) of 39 Steward Ave, Arcadia, Harare, has a previous conviction and another pending case of a similar nature before the same court. He was once convicted on three counts of theft after he smashed windows of three cars on separate occasions and stole property worth more than $1 000.

On the recent case, Robinson was caught on a video after a closed-circuit television (CCTV) gave him away. Police tracked him and was arrested at his house. According to the State, during a search at Robinson’s house, various items that included flash discs, and various other stolen accessories.

More to follow…

