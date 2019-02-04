JUST IN: Armed robbers steal gold ore

Breaking News
FOUR people died on the spot while 13 others were seriously injured and rushed to Kwekwe District Hospital when a ...

04 Feb, 2019 - 15:02 0 Views
The Herald

Chipo Katsidzira Manicaland Correspondent
HAIG A Mine located at Odzi Farm, Manicaland reportedly lost 250 kilogrammes of gold ore to ten suspected armed robbers who broke into its storeroom in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 10 suspected armed robbers are said to have disarmed the security personnel who were manning the mine’s premises before stealing the gold.

Police have since launched a man hunt for the robbers.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident.

“We suspect that the criminals are highly trained and coordinated considering the manner in which they allegedly rounded up and disarmed five security guards who were on duty,” he said.

More to follow…

