JUST IN: Armed robbers steal gold ore

Chipo Katsidzira Manicaland Correspondent

HAIG A Mine located at Odzi Farm, Manicaland reportedly lost 250 kilogrammes of gold ore to ten suspected armed robbers who broke into its storeroom in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 10 suspected armed robbers are said to have disarmed the security personnel who were manning the mine’s premises before stealing the gold.

Police have since launched a man hunt for the robbers.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident.

“We suspect that the criminals are highly trained and coordinated considering the manner in which they allegedly rounded up and disarmed five security guards who were on duty,” he said.

