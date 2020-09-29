Breaking News
Why real news matters amid twin pandemics of ...

Why real news matters amid twin pandemics of ...

Over 150 newsrooms from around the world, including journalists from Toronto to Taipei, Spain to Singapore, will ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Another city building destroyed

29 Sep, 2020 - 09:09 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Another city building destroyed The cause of the fire, which destroyed Hempac Sports Equipment Shop situated at the corner of First Street and Speke Ave is yet to be established.

The Herald

Blessings Chidakwa
Municipal Reporter
Property worth thousands of dollars was this morning destroyed after fire gutted another building in Harare’s city centre barely a few months after two buildings were also destroyed.

A Harare City firefighter tackles the fire at Hempac Sports Equipment Shop situated at the corner of First Street and Speke Ave on Tuesday morning. 

The cause of the fire, which destroyed Hempac Sports Equipment Shop situated at the corner of First Street and Speke Ave is yet to be established, although the owners are suspecting an electrical fault.

Efforts by Harare City’s Fire Brigade to save the property from the shop owned by Mrs Emilia Chisango was in vain as all gym and sporting equipment were reduced to shells while sportswear was burnt to ashes.

The shop owners suspect an electrical fault to have caused the fire.

However, the fire brigade team managed to save the fire from extending to other neighbouring shops.

Speaking to The Herald at the scene, the shop manager Ms Gracious Makurure said they suspected an electrical fault.

“I was phoned sometime at around 6am by a female workmate that she had been advised that the shop was burning. When l rushed to the scene, l then saw the fire brigade team trying to extinguish the fire. Unfortunately, all the property was destroyed,” she said.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting