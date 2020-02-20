JUST IN: All set for National Youth Day

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

A number of activities are lined up across the country tomorrow to commemorate the National Youth Day in order to celebrate the contribution of young people to the political and socio-economic development of the nation dating back from the days of the liberation struggle.

The day which falls on February 21 every year was set aside by the Government in 2017.

A number of activities that include sports, music, dance, fashion designing and career guidance for young entrepreneurs are lined up across the country to commemorate the day. Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry said the commemorations will be held across the country in order to celebrate the immense contribution made by the youth.

“It is thus incumbent upon the youth of today to emulate these gallant fighters by working hard for the common good of the nation and continue to safeguard Zimbabwe’s sovereignty. The day is an opportune moment for young people to reflect on the leadership qualities that they need to emulate,”.

“It is time for young people to peacefully engage each other and commit to the ever increasing demand for their participation in leadership and national development processes and in particular, join Government efforts to turn around the economic fortunes of our country in line with the Vision 2030 agenda.”

More to follow…