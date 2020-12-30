JUST IN: Alert raised as Chalane makes landfall

Herald Reporter

The Eastern Highlands has started receiving continuous light rains as a result of the former Tropical Storm Chalane which is now an overland Tropical Depression with the public urged to watch out for flooding, flash flooding, sudden gushes of water, mudslides or landslides, destructive winds and collapse of huts due to excessive moisture within the next 12 hours and beyond.

Localised heavier downpours above 50 millimetres accumulation over the next 24 hours are projected especially over areas along the main watershed and the eastern Highlands.

A flooding alert issued by the Meteorological Services Department early this morning indicates that the Tropical Depression Chalane made a landfall over Beira in early hours of today and is expected to rapidly dissipate, with wind speed reducing from the current 50 knots to 25 knots, as it tracks westward over the rugged hills of the Eastern Highlands in the next 12 hours.

“These downpours may result in reduced visibility and flash flooding in areas with poor drainage as well as along river basins.

Mudslides and landslides as well as collapse of walls, due to excessive moisture, remain probable, thus monitoring your immediate environment is essential. Wherever possible, stay indoors,” warned the MSD.

The department also urged the public to watch out for the collapse of huts, houses and fallen trees due to excessive moisture.

“Never attempt to cross fast flowing or flooded rivers and streams whether walking or driving. Stay indoors wherever possible.

“Cooperate with members of the civil protection committee for your safety. Take caution on the roads as they may be treacherous, if you urgently need to travel.

“Keep your emergency kit close and monitor your surroundings. Follow weather updates or call MSD Provincial Officers: Manicaland: +263 712 504 107, Mash East : +263 772 429 036, Masvingo : +263 772 553 286, Main Office: +263 778 911 176,” said the MSD.