JUST IN: Agribank duped of $250K

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

A systems administrator with financial service provider Kelhead (Private) Limited trading as Zimbabwe Shared Service, appeared in court on allegations of defrauding Agribank of $252 579,76.

Tafadzwa Kelvin Badza (age not supplied) faced fraud and money laundering charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko. He was granted $500 bail. As part of his bail conditions he was ordered to surrender his travelling documents with the clerk of court.

He was also ordered to continue residing at his given address, not to interfere with witnesses and to report to the police twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. It is alleged that sometime in September, Badza opened two open personal instant Agribank accounts number 5048759001670979 and 5048759002522252.

Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa told the court that during the period extending from September 2018 to April 29 this year, Badza manipulated the Agribank computer system from his workplace by transferring funds from Agribank pool account and credited his two accounts with a cumulative figure of $252 579,76.

More to follow…