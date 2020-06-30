Breaking News
‘Zim’s Covid-19 cases show signs of stability’

‘Zim’s Covid-19 cases show signs of stability’

Chief Coordinator National Response to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Dr Agnes Mahomva, has said although it is too early ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Afcon finals postponed to 2022

30 Jun, 2020 - 17:06 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Afcon finals postponed to 2022 Knowledge Musona

The Herald

Grace Chingoma, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Warriors will have to wait a little bit longer before getting down to action following CAF’s decision to postpone the 2021 AFCON finals to January 2022.

The tournament was scheduled to be hosted from next January in Cameroon.

But, with uncertainty over how to handle the qualifiers during the Covid-19 pandemic, the CAF executive decided to postpone their flagship tournament.

A decision was also taken to cancel the women’s edition of AFCON outright.

The tournament was scheduled for November in the Republic of Congo.

Zimbabwe have four points in the qualifiers for the AFCON finals after a home draw against Botswana and an away victory in Zambia.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting