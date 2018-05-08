JUST IN: Acting President Chiwenga speaks on illness

Acting President Costantino Chiwenga and wife Mary at the burial of his sister Margaret Machekabuwe in Marondera today. Picture by Justin Mutenda

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga today opened up on an illness that attacked him when Operation Restore Legacy was launched and affected his complexion last year.

Acting President Chiwenga made the disclosure at a burial for his late sister Margaret Machekabuwe at Machekabuwe farm today.

He said the illness caused the lightening of his skin, prompting some sections of the media to speculate that he was applying skin lightening creams.

The Acting President said the sickness also affected his wife, Mrs Mary Chiwenga.

More to follow…