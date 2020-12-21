Breaking News
JUST IN: AB Communications CEO steps down

21 Dec, 2020 - 13:12 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: AB Communications CEO steps down Mrs. Susan Makore

The Herald

AB Communications Private Limited, the multimedia group that owns  several radio stations, television production and other media, hereby announces the stepping down of CEO Mrs. Susan Makore on the 31st of December 2020.

 

Mrs. Makore was recently  nominated by Parliament and sworn in by the President, HE Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, as a Commissioner of the Zimbabwe Media Commission.

 

Mrs Makore has been with AB Communications for 12 years during which she championed the growth of the business into radio, newspaper industry and outdoor advertising.

 

Commenting on her departure, Mrs Makore said :

 

“It is a very emotional moment for me to leave the organisation. It had become home. But it’s imperative that when national duty calls, one has to move on. I am happy though that I am leaving the organization solid and geared for even greater growth. I have no doubt that it’s future is orange, it is bright. ”

 

While it is not a statutory requirement for media commissioners to not take up employment in media organizations, Mrs Makore said the potential conflict of interest at the level of CEO, was apparent and therefore it would be awkward to maintain the two positions.

 

AB Communications is also announcing the appointment of Benson Mbewe to take up the position of Group CEO.

 

Benson is an astute business leader, marketer and strategist with vast experience in the media and financial sectors.

 

Mr Benson Mbewe

With 10 years working experience in the financial and media sectors, Benson is a passionate digital marketer and a strong believer in innovation and creativity for corporate sustainability. Benson’s educational qualifications include Bachelor of Business Studies (University of Zimbabwe – UZ) Master of Business Administration (UZ) and Master of Develoment Policy (KDI) South Korea.

