JUST IN: 91 250 arrested for violating lockdown rules

Crime Reporter

A total of 91 250 people have been arrested countrywide since March 30 for violating lockdown regulations, with the bulk of them paying fines.

The offences include failure to wear masks, liquor-related offences, violation of the Road Traffic Act, unnecessary movements, illegal gatherings, opening businesses without proper documentation.

Police said most of the people were arrested for not wearing masks and for unnecessary movements. National police spokeperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Harare continued to have the highest number of arrests with 18 562 followed by Manicaland with 17 632 arrests while Bulawayo had 14 048.

“Yesterday (Sunday) we arrested a total of 1001 people countrywide and the highest number of arrests was for unnecessary movements which had a total of 443 while those arrested for failing to wear masks were 266,” he said.

He said 349 people had also been arrested for border jumping and smuggling since May 16. The number of people who escaped from quarantine centres was 194 and police had arrested 28 of them.

Last Thursday, two people escaped from NSSA Hotel Beitbridge quarantine centre and Beatrice Rehabilitation Centre in Mashonaland East province.

At least 71 drivers were also arrested for ferrying passengers in violation of Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

Asst Comm Nyathi traffic police would remain deployed to arrest pirate taxi and commuter omnibus drivers that were prohibited from operating.

“Police checkpoints, roadblocks and patrols will remain being activated to account for all errant drivers who have now resorted to breaking the country’s laws during this period. We will not hesitate to impound the vehicles and arrest the drivers.”

Meanwhile, police in Beitbridge last Friday intercepted a truck that had goods smuggled into the country from South Africa. Police recovered blankets, pepper-spray pouches, caps, whistles, handcuffs and pepper-sprays which they handed over to Zimra officials.

The truck driver was arrested and spent the weekend in custody pending his appearance in court.