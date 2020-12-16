JUST IN: 8 arrested for smuggling clothes

16 Dec, 2020 - 14:12 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: 8 arrested for smuggling clothes

The Herald

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

AT least eight people were arrested at a road block in Makuti for smuggling of bags of clothes worth around $80 000, prejudicing the state of a similar amount in unpaid duty.

The eight, including Ronald Mushore (34), Aneti Zinyoro (36), Lucia Phiri, Loveness Sani, Dudzai Chimudende, Jesca Sani (41), Anna Mudzinganyama (30) and Samson Perekamoyo (38) were arrested for contravening Section 182 of the Customs and Excise Act for smuggling.

They were arrested at a roadblock mounted near the 289km peg, Makuti, along the Harare-Chirundu Road on Tuesday morning after searches by a joint security forces team led to the discovery of nine sacks of clothes.

Upon inquiry, the driver and conductor of a Chigubhu cross-border bus implicated the eight travellers.

They were asked to produce declaration forms but they failed leading to their arrest.

Investigations have so far shown that the eight managed to smuggle the goods through Chirundu Border Post.

Further investigations are still underway.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting