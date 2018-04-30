JUST IN: 710kgs Mbanje dealers in court

Tendai Rupapa Senior Court Reporter

The trial of two men allegedly found in possession of 30 bags of mbanje weighing 710 kgs with a street value of $51 000 in Damofalls, kicked off today.

Alphonse Mushanawani and Brighton Dinda, both aged 28, are facing a charge of dealing in dangerous drugs.They denied the charge when they appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Estere Chivasa.

The bags of mbanje were produced in court as exhibits. Police detectives counted the bags in full view of the court and the accused persons.

More to follow…