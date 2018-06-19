JUST IN: 300 cops to be promoted

Herald Reporter

About 300 police officers from all the force’s ranks countrywide are set to be promoted by the end of this month as the Zimbabwe Republic Police intensifies its restructuring exercise.

Police sources in Harare said the promotions were meant to fill some of the gaps left by officers who were dismissed as well as those retired.

They said that the selections on who promoted or not began last month and that the list would be availed by the end of this month through the normal channels used by the force.

The developments come after a restructuring exercise in the police which will result in some senior positions being abolished. This was contained in a document from the Chief Staff Officer, planning and development, Senior Assistant Commissioner Elliot Mind Ngirandi titled “Proposed Restructuring of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Central Planning Committee Number 08/18”. The Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has since approved the changes.

ZRP said the restructuring of the police force was aimed at improving service delivery, operational effectiveness and promoting policing excellence.

More to follow…