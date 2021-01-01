JUST IN: 242 new Covid-19 cases recorded . . .

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe has recorded 242 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths in the past 24 hours

This means the country has had 719 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths in the last three days.

All of the 242 cases reported yesterday were local transmissions.

The deaths were reported by Masvingo, Mashonaland East and Harare.

Yesterday, 1 677 PCR tests were done.

Encouragingly, 96 new recoveries reported yesterday, taking the national recovery rate to 81,1 percent.

Active cases are now 2 254 as at yesterday.

Since March when the first case was reported in Zimbabwe, 13 867 cases have been reported but there have been 11 250 recoveries and 363 deaths. Covid-19 cases recorded