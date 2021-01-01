Breaking News
BREAKING: Zanu-PF UK/ EU District Chair Cde ...

BREAKING: Zanu-PF UK/ EU District Chair Cde ...

Zanu PF UK/EU District chairman Cde Masimba Tawengwa has died of Covid-19.

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: 242 new Covid-19 cases recorded . . .

01 Jan, 2021 - 12:01 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: 242 new Covid-19 cases recorded . . .

The Herald

Herald Reporter
Zimbabwe has recorded 242 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths in the past 24 hours

This means the country has had  719 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths in the last three days.

All of the 242 cases reported yesterday were local transmissions.

The deaths were reported by Masvingo, Mashonaland East and Harare.

Yesterday, 1 677 PCR tests were done.

Encouragingly, 96 new recoveries reported yesterday, taking the national recovery rate to 81,1 percent.

Active cases are now 2 254 as at yesterday.

Since March when the first case was reported in Zimbabwe, 13 867 cases have been reported but there have been 11 250 recoveries and 363 deaths. Covid-19 cases recorded

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting