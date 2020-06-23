JUST IN: 2014 AUSC Games asset register, contracts go missing

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE African Union Sports Council Region Five Under-20 Youth Games’ asset register mysteriously disappeared making it difficult for Cabinet appointed auditors to quantify the total value of the assets purchased by the Government for the Games.

Also missing was the contract entered into between the local organising committee and the Central Mechanical Engineering Department (CMED) as it emerged that the CMED was overpaid by US$25 000 for the hire of its Mercedes Benz mini bus over a 19 day period.

CMED accountant a Ndyire told the auditors that the contract document was missing, making it difficult for the auditors to assess the accuracy of their claim and compliance to the agreed terms and conditions.

CMED was subsequently paid US$293 691.99 which was overstated by US$25 707 after the hire of its minibus registration number ACZ0351 which was charged at a daily rate of US$1503 instead of US$150, an increase of 900 percent.

“We were not provided with an asset register for LOC assets. Simplicio Musekiwa, the LOC acting administration and procurement director who was responsible for the maintenance of the asset register stated that the asset register could have been misplaced when records were moved to Khumalo Hockey Stadium and Elangeni Training Centre. As a result we were not able to quantify the total value of assets purchased by the Ministry of Sports and Recreation or LOC towards the games and reconcile them to records,” noted the audit firm Deloitte and Touche in their forensic audit report.

Musekiwa could also not avail a list of officials provided with accommodation at the School of Hospitality and Tourism, Zaks Place and Cresta Lodge who were all booked on the LOC account which saw a total of US$338608.78 in accommodation costs being paid of which US$241 906.78 was paid to the School of Hospitality and Tourism while Cresta Lodge and Zaks Place were paid US$73 182 and US$23 520 respectively.